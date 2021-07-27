South West St Elizabeth MP pledges support for triplets who excelled in PEP

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Member of Parliament for St Elizabeth South West, Floyd Green has pledged financial support for triplets from the Mountainside area of his constituency who performed exceptionally in the recent Primary Exit Profile (PEP).

The three Barrett siblings got their first choice for secondary school placement based on their PEP performance. Dennis Jr and Denrique, will attend Munro College, while their sister, Tamoya, has been placed at Hampton School.

On Saturday, July 24, Green along with Mayor of Black River, Derrick Sangster visited the siblings and committed to providing support in the form of school fees, uniforms, and internet access at the family's house.

“Congratulations to Denrique, Dennis Jr and Tamoya who were placed at their top choice Munro College and Hampton School respectively. The siblings have shown that despite the challenges they were facing, a dedicated mindset can yield significant results. I am proud and South Western St Elizabeth is also proud of our stars,” Green stated.

On Saturday, the Barrett family indicated that they were appreciative of the outpouring of support from Jamaica.

The MP said the Ministry of Labour and Child Protection and Family Services have been contacted to garner additional assistance and both entities have since visited the family.

Green stated that all the primary schools in his constituency have indicated very good results in the recent PEP exams where majority of the students were placed in a school of their choice.

“I want to say congratulations to all the students in South West St Elizabeth who, despite the challenges of the pandemic, have done extremely well. Special thanks to our south west teachers who navigated the learning space and ensured the students were still on top of things. Congratulations too to the students and teachers of the entire Jamaica,” Green concluded.

Dennis Jr is also a recipient of the annual awards by the Office of the Member of Parliament for top-performing students in the four divisions in the constituency. He emerged as Top Boy at the Mountainside Primary School.