Spanish Town Hospital support staff stage protest

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Members of the support staff at Spanish Town Hospital protested Wednesday over what they said is the failure of the medical facility to fulfil its obligation to provide them with uniforms for each of the last three financial years. They are now awaiting word on decisions made during a meeting of the hospital administration to discuss the issue.

The placard-bearing workers, who wore black as they converged at the hospital to express their grouse, are asking for monetary compensation instead of the uniforms they did not receive for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 financial years. Union delegate of the Jamaica Association of Local Government Officers (JALGO), Theresa Francis, told OBSERVER ONLINE that based on their agreement with the hospital, if uniforms are not provided within the first half of the financial year, workers are to be reimbursed funds they spent to fill the gap.

She said for the just-concluded financial year 2021-2022, the workers are asking for uniforms and not monetary compensation.

"The reason we are waiting for the material is because the hospital would have already owed us for the two previous years. So we agreed that we would wait for the uniform material this year. The financial year has finished and we still did not get the material promised," Francis said.

"We are still in limbo. That's the reason we are trying to exercise some right given to us by labour laws by wearing a different colour because we don't have any uniform to wear. We are out in black and waiting to see what happens," she added.

Francis said JALGO represents more than 100 members of the hospital's support staff; the others are represented by the University and Allied Workers' Union.

-Horace Mills