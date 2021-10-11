Spanish Town Road Traffic Depot closed following shooting; man injured in gun battle

Spanish Town Road Traffic Depot closed following shooting; man injured in gun battleMonday, October 11, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man is now in hospital nursing gunshot wounds after warring factions exchanged bullets in a shootout Monday afternoon in the vicinity of the Spanish Town Road Traffic Depot.
According to a release from the Ministry of Transport and Mining, the depot has been temporarily closed following the shooting incident.
Details are sketchy; however, preliminary reports confirm that all staff and customers of the depot are safe.
The St Andrew South Police, which confirmed the incident, said the injured man is currently undergoing surgery at the Kingston Public Hospital. They shared that Monday's incident is the result of ongoing gang violence in the area and that it is believed the victim was the target of criminal elements.
Investigations are ongoing.
