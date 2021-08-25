Spanish Town higgler charged with illegal possession of firearm

Spanish Town higgler charged with illegal possession of firearmWednesday, August 25, 2021
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A 39-year-old male higgler was arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following the alleged seizure of an illegal gun at his home on Tuesday, August 24.
He has been identified as George King otherwise called 'Charlie' of Morrison Street in Spanish Town, St Catherine
Reports are that about 4:50 am, members of the Specialised Operations Branch conducted a targeted operation in the area. During a search of King's home – one Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with a magazine containing five 9mm cartridges – was found on his veranda.
King was subsequently taken into custody; he later gave the police a statement following which he was charged.
His court date is being arranged.
