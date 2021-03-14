Spanish Town man sought over common-law wife's murder

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Detectives assigned to the Spanish Town Criminal Investigations Branch have named a man as a person of interest in relation to the murder of his common-law wife, 37-year-old Tameka Richards of Manchester Lane in Spanish Town.

He has been identified as 27-year-old Rhiyeme Woodhouse, otherwise called 'Pops', of Mother Smith Lane, Spanish Town.

Woodhouse is asked to turn himself in to the Spanish Town Police by 6:00 pm tomorrow.

Reports are that about 6:30 am today, residents visited Richards' home and found her lying face down on a bed with multiple stab wounds to her upper body. She was transported to hospital where her death was confirmed.

In the meantime, lawmen are appealing to anyone with information that can assist them in their investigations to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305 or 876-984-2874, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.