Spanish Town security guard missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Twenty-three-year-old Caneil Salmon, a security guard of Young Street, Spanish Town, St Catherine has been reported missing since Wednesday, March 10.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about five feet six inches tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Salmon was last seen leaving home and has not been heard from since. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing Salmon's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.