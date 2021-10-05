Special grant for front-line healthcare workers in St Elizabeth South Western

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica -- More than 100 front-line healthcare workers in Member of Parliament Floyd Green's St Elizabeth South Western constituency are to benefit from a special $750,000 COVID-19 Relief Grant.

According to a release, the grant has been facilitated by fintech company WiPay in partnership with Green and other collaborators to reward the healthcare workers who have been hard at work during the pandemic.

At a demonstration ceremony on Monday in Black River, St Elizabeth, WiPay's Country Manager for Jamaica, Kibwe McGann, explained that beneficiaries will each receive $7,500 made available via a special QR code sent by text or email to their mobile devices.

“So, when recipients get these text messages or email what they can do is simply go to any of the redemption locations, for example, at Intown Supermarket in Black River and once they present that QR code, it will be scanned and recognised as cash,” McGann said.

Noting that the aim is to take this form of digital payment process islandwide, McGann noted that Black River is the first point of implementation.

“This grant is from WiPay, and we are drawing down from a US$1 million allocated for the [Caribbean] region. One of the first places we would have done this was in Trinidad, then we carried it to Grenada. We assisted the people in Barbados and now we are carrying it to Jamaica,” he said.

He went on to highlight that "instead of issuing cheques or cash, which are labelled as a super spreader for the COVID-19 virus," WiPay is using the technology to facilitate the distribution of funds.

Health Education Officer for the St Elizabeth Health Department, Radhica Newell, said she is appreciative of the grant and indicated that the funds will "help out in many ways."

Pointing out the important part healthcare workers have played in this pandemic, MP Floyd Green stressed that these essential service personnel need to be recognised and awarded for their invaluable service.

"They are caring for those who are ill and also working tremendously on things like contact tracing, spreading awareness and the vaccine rollout. So, I thought it was very important for us to say thank you and show our appreciation in a very tangible way,” he said.