Specialist maths, English language teachers for primary schools – Williams

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Education will be taking steps to address the knowledge gap that exists in the education sector during the new school year that begins on Monday, September 6.

According to the Minister of Education, Fayval Williams, this is the most serious inequity in the education system. She described the inequity as the gap between high achieving students and those who are not.

Williams, in an address to the nation Sunday evening, said focus will be placed on primary schools where more specialist teachers will be utilised. She said the emphasis will be on the foundation subjects of mathematics and English language.

“In our near future, gone will be the days of one teacher in a primary school classroom teaching all subjects. This is one of our flagship initiatives this school year and we expect it to significantly raise the level of mathematics and English language knowledge in our primary schools,” the minister said.

She said the ministry will also begin the implementation of what she called the seven-year high school.

This will mean two additional years of high school for students who complete grade 11 and who want alternative opportunities alongside the traditional sixth form CAPE curriculum.

“Any student who completed grade 11 in the last academic year and is not enrolled for the traditional CAPE curriculum is entitled to be offered admission to one of the new sixth form pathway programmes to pursue a two-year programme of study,” said Williams.

Turning to the early childhood sector, the minister said all children will be assessed at age four in the area of general development behavior. She said early learning in literacy and numeracy will be done annually in all early childhood institutions.

“This will enable the practitioners in the early childhood sector to make the necessary interventions so that our children will have a higher level of readiness for primary school,” said Williams.

And she said there will also be focus on special needs students and institutions.

Meanwhile, January 2022 is the target date for the introduction of character education in the nation's schools.

This, according to the minister is with a view to “teach our students a sense of diligence, how to focus on their studies, how to strive to do well, how to interact properly with their teachers and other students in and out of the classroom”.

Character education will also teach students about their rights and duties as citizens, what it means to be a Jamaican and about a culture of speech.

“We want to educate them on tolerance and social partnership,” Williams said.

She said underpinning character education will be the launch of a multi-year 'good parenting campaign'.

The campaign is being launched with a view to help parents eliminate corporal punishment of children in homes and public spaces.

“We want to significantly reduce the more than 1,200 reports per month of child abuse that come to the Child Protection and Family Services Agency. We do this by teaching our parents good parenting,” Williams declared.