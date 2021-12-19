Speeding and pedestrians walking in the road among factors responsible for most fatal crashes - RSU

Speeding and pedestrians walking in the road among factors responsible for most fatal crashes - RSUSunday, December 19, 2021
|
According to the Unit, “proceeding at excessive speed with no regards to [road] conditions” was responsible for 118 deaths so far this year. Ninety-one persons died in 2020 and 105 in 2019 following crashes caused by speeding.
The third main cause of road fatalities relates to pedestrians “walking or standing in the road”. There have been 35 such deaths recorded so far this year while there were 31 and 47 such fatalities in 2020 and 2019 respectively. Some 89 pedestrians have been killed on the nation's roads this year. This compares to the 86 killed in 2020 and 106 who perished during the corresponding period in 2019.
The RSU is urging drivers to “give the gift of safety this Christmas” by cutting speed and adhering to the rules of the road.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy