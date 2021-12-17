Spice, Shaggy, Sean Paul featured on Obama's 2021 Favourite Music playlist

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaican reggae and dancehall superstars Shaggy, Spice and Sean Paul have been featured on the Favourite Music of 2021 playlist by former US President Barack Obama.

The trio's hit single 'Guh Down Deh', was listed among 27 other songs.

“I've always enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, so it's no surprise that I listened to a little bit of everything this year. I hope you find a new artist or song to add to your own playlist,” Obama posted to his social media pages.

This is the first time that Spice, Sean Paul and Shaggy are being featured on any of Obama's popular playlists.

Guh Down Deh also nabbed the 48th spot on NPR's 100 Best Songs of 2021 list.

Spice, given name Grace Hamilton, recently received her first Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album for her album '10'.

Spice, Shaggy and Sean Paul have performed the hit single on Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Wendy Williams Show.

The song has racked up over 37 million views on Spice's Youtube channel.