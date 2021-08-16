Spice and Kartel hit Billboard Reggae Albums chart

Dancehall artistes Spice and Vybz Kartel fought a tough battle but they were unable to remove 'king of reggae' Bob Marley from his throne on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.

While Marley spends an 84th week on top with Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers, Spice debuts at number six with 10 (VP Records) and Kartel roars in at number nine with Born Fi Dis (Prelude) which sold 605 in pure album sales.

10 gives Spice her third entry on the Billboard reggae table. Since Spice debuted at number one in 2018 with Captured (mixtape), the only other female artiste to have taken that coveted spot was Koffee, whose 2019 release Rapture spent multiple weeks on top.

In 2019, the only female artistes who made it onto the Billboard Reggae chart were Vanessa Bling, Koffee, Marcia Griffiths, Estelle, Santiago, Rita Marley, Hawaiian reggae artiste HIRIE and Analea Brown.

No female artiste made the Top 10 in 2020.

