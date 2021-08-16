Spice and Kartel hit Billboard Reggae Albums chart
... but Legend reignsMonday, August 16, 2021
|
Dancehall artistes Spice and Vybz Kartel fought a tough battle but they were unable to remove 'king of reggae' Bob Marley from his throne on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.
While Marley spends an 84th week on top with Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers, Spice debuts at number six with 10 (VP Records) and Kartel roars in at number nine with Born Fi Dis (Prelude) which sold 605 in pure album sales.
10 gives Spice her third entry on the Billboard reggae table. Since Spice debuted at number one in 2018 with Captured (mixtape), the only other female artiste to have taken that coveted spot was Koffee, whose 2019 release Rapture spent multiple weeks on top.
In 2019, the only female artistes who made it onto the Billboard Reggae chart were Vanessa Bling, Koffee, Marcia Griffiths, Estelle, Santiago, Rita Marley, Hawaiian reggae artiste HIRIE and Analea Brown.
No female artiste made the Top 10 in 2020.
--Kevin Jackson
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy