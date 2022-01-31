Spice apologises to Tanya Stephens

Though a reconciliation may not be on the horizon for the former Queen of Dancehall Lady Saw and the artiste who now holds the title – Spice, the latter has publicly reached out to another veteran to make amends for past misunderstandings.

During an Instagram Live session over the weekend, Spice revealed that as an up-and-coming artiste, she was coaxed by Lady Saw into offering a counteraction to one Tanya Stephens' songs. Spice admitted that by so doing, she may have damaged her relationship with Stephens and now wants a clean slate for the pair. She has since issued an official apology.

“Tanya Stephens @iamtanyastephens please accept my humble apology, I know you have seen me in past times and have shown me nothing but love, but I think I owe you this public apology for being young naive and misled in my younger days,” her Instagram post read. “I'm sorry I counteracted your song and came at you for reasons that had nothing to do with me. I was wrong to not have judged you for myself and rather was listening to Satan's voice. Thank you for being such a beautiful humble veteran and for paving the way for us women. I love and respect you for life.”

Stephens, having caught wind of Spice's apology, also reached out on social media. Indicating that Spice had nothing to apologise for, the It's A Pity singer revealed that she too was misled by Lady Saw and made to do things she didn't want to.

“Nothing to forgive @spiceofficial. Go look up a song wid me and the cribbit name "Bruk Dem Up". That was done for Lady G. A me and Andrew Henton write and produce it because she begged us to. She fool me fi a while too and Lady G have noten but love fi me. A life,” Stephens commented under Spice's apology post.

In response to Stephens' post, Spice thanked her for all she has done for the industry and for never showing her hate.

“Big up yuhself mumma, cause even after you saw me, you never, ever shown me any hate, always just love and motivation. Fi yuh talent in a different category by itself, you're a GOAT . Your writing skill is unmatched. Thank you, Legend,” Spice wrote

Stephens, who sought to elaborate on the Lady G situation, took to her own Instagram page to not only advise persons who took sides against her that she has forgiven them, but to urge young female artistes to pay no attention to the noise at present. Seemingly making reference to Lady Saw as a 'demon' and dubbing her the “common denominator” in the breakdown of a number of relationships between several female entertainers in the industry, Stephens said she is happy people are now learning for themselves what the real issue was.

“I forgive everyone who ever took sides against me because I know the source. And I understand. Everybody learns eventually! The good thing is, every single person the demon tried to possess recognised it for what it is and cast it out, and all are better for it. Eat oonu food young girl! All a we come from poverty and music has been good to us. It's not a cake. It's an industry, and one person does not an industry make,” she wrote, advising young female artistes to make different choices.

“Just look at the demon and see everything you shouldn't do and you will be fine.”