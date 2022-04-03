Spice grateful for Grammy support

Though she may not have walked away with a Grammy this year, Queen of Dancehall Spice says she has come a long way.

The artiste, who was nominated for Best Reggae Album for her project Ten, says she is not giving up.

“Besties, don't cry, we've come a long way. Remember I came from homeless to this day so I'm really still very humbled and grateful,” she said in an Instagram post.

Virginia-based group SOJA has copped the award at the 64th ceremony for the coveted music awards.

The group took home the award for the album Beauty in the Silence.

Spice is the first hardcore female dancehall artiste to have been nominated for the coveted golden gramophone.

“I see all your support and disappointments, but you know we never give up, we back at it again tomorrow‼ I love you all so much, watch little Gracie pan Grammy red Carpet.”

Ten was the first full-length project for Spice. The album was released by VP Records on August 6 and peaked at number six on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart.

Led by the single Go Down Deh featuring Shaggy and Sean Paul, Spice was introduced to a mainstream audience after making the rounds on highly rated television shows including Good Morning America.

Ten was executive-produced by Shaggy, who also contributed as a producer along with Dwayne “Supa Dups” Chin-Quee, Stephen McGregor, and Tony Kelly.