Spice to perform at Toronto Pride Festival - Sizzla, Foota Hype voice their disapproval

Just days after reggae singer Lila Ike shared that she was “into women”, dancehall queen Spice has announced that come summer 2022, she will be performing at the Pride Month and Festival Weekend in Toronto, Canada

“Toronto Canada, finally gonna see you 2022 . I can't wait LGBTQ Festival,” Spice captioned an online post that broke the news.

Canadian LGBTQ group, Pride Toronto, had made the announcement hours earlier. Spice is slated to be the event's headline act. The festival is set to take place June 24-26, 2022.

According to the LGBTQ group, “the long-awaited return” of the event, will include activities such as the annual Trans March, Dyke March, Bi+ Pride Programming, Blockorama by Blackness Yes, Pride Parade and StreetFair.

News of her pending performance received approval from fellow dancehall colleague, Jada Kingdom.

In a comment under Spice's post, Love Situations singer, Jada Kingdom who announced on Monday that she recently informed her mother that she was a lesbian, hinted that she was willing to be part of the Pride festivities in Toronto.

“Try nuh guh leff mi, du mi ah beg yuh,” she commented.

But despite Kingdom's warm reception to Spice's Pride Toronto announcement, other entertainers were not so welcoming.

In a post made to his Instagram page, controversial selector Foota Hype reposted the news story of Spice's upcoming show and expressed that in his 20-odd years as part of the dancehall and reggae industry, this is the first time he has felt “completely defeated, ashamed, embarrassed, weak and betrayed.”

He expressed that there were two people he thought he would never see supporting Pride activities and listed Spice as one. The 'Five-Star General' Bounty Killer was the other.

“I was banking on hope that no matter what, @spiceofficial would never give in to something like this. I guess I was dead wrong. This is a big 'L' for the ancestors of Jamaica and the music given to us by the almighty,” his lengthy post continued.

Rastafarian artiste Sizzla Kalonji, known for his stance against homosexuality, urged artistes not to mix reggae and dancehall with “your evil, nasty ways.”

In several Instagram posts, he shared that since its inception, reggae and dancehall music has always been against homosexual and lesbian lifestyles.

“Jamaican artistes already knew that our indigenous music bashes against homosexuals and lesbianism. We Jamaicans bash against anything that is corrupt and misleading to our nation of people…no to guns, no to gays, no to lesbian, no to paedophilia. No to all what's wrong and going against our culture,” the post read.