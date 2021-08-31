Spirit licence session for Clarendon Parish Court postponed

Spirit licence session for Clarendon Parish Court postponedTuesday, August 31, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Judiciary wishes to inform the public that the Spirit Licence session that was scheduled to take place at the Clarendon Parish Court on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, will instead be conducted on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 10:00 am.
“The rescheduling is due to unforeseen challenges experienced by our stakeholders in completing the necessary visits and queries at the applicants’ places of business,” a release said.
It went on to advise that applications for spirit licences at the Clarendon Parish Court will be heard on paper and applicants will be made aware of the outcome via telephone. This is aimed at discouraging public gatherings and promoting physical distancing in a bid to limit the spread of the COVID-19.
For further information, individuals may contact the Court Administration Division at 876-754-8337 or toll free at 1-888-429-5269 or via email at customerservice@cad.gov.jm.
