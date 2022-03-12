Sport Minister lauds Jamaica's Formula Woman racer for 'fantastic performance'

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange has hailed race car driver Sara Misir for making Jamaica proud with “her fantastic performance” which qualified her as one of the top four drivers for the Formula Woman team that will compete in the GT Cup Championships for 2022.

Misir was selected to participate in the Formula Woman final from a field of almost 10,000 applicants. Her last qualification event was ice driving in Sweden on March 10, from which she emerged as one of the four fastest times among the final eleven.

According to a release, the finalists were tested on speed, mental performance, fitness and technical knowledge related to motorsport. The four and two reserve drivers will now train with the McLaren GT4 team starting on Monday, March 14.

The 2022 GT Cup Championships start on April 9 at Donington Park National in the United Kingdom.

“Sara has demonstrated the skills, determination and tenacity that have resulted in her creating history by becoming the Caribbean's first Formula Woman finalist. She has joined that group of sportsmen and women flying the Jamaican flag high,” Grange said.

“I had expressed to Sara, when she paid me a visit recently, that I was confident that she would make the top four. I predicted correctly. Today Jamaica is cheering her on her accomplishment of that feat,” she continued.