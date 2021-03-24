Sport Ministry launching mental health programme for national competitors

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says that her ministry is launching a mental health programme within the next few weeks to help the nation's athletes to cope with the effects of COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has seriously disrupted the lives and livelihood of our athletes, coaches, and their support staff; and we feel that it is extremely important to provide them with the support they require. We've provided financial support and we also think that they need support through a mental health programme to help them to deal with the existing situation,” Grange said.

The mental health programme for Jamaican athletes is being implemented with local and international support.

“We've drawn on the support of an international body, Optimisation Hub, which operates out of Australia. They have worked closely with the Olympics and other international bodies in these matters. And, of course, it will be in partnership with our local mental health specialists including psychologists and psychiatrists,” the minister added.

According to the ministry, Consultant Psychiatrist, Dr Saphire Longmore, will lead the programme which will be launched on April 15 with a virtual seminar.

In the meantime, Dr Longmore is available to provide counselling and information that any athlete, coach, or federation/association requires, the ministry said.

“I've written to all the associations and federations to advise them of this programme. We have provided them with the contact information for Dr Longmore who will be like a clearing house to assist them to speak with different specialists in the areas where there is a need,” Minister Grange added.