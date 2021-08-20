Sprint hurdlers speed into semis at World Athletics U-20 Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya – All three Jamaican sprint hurdlers advanced to their respective semifinals following victories in the first round of their competition in the morning session on day three of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships.

Ackera Nugent and Oneka Wilson competed in the women's 100m hurdles while Vashaun Vascianna competed in the men's 110m hurdles in cold conditions in the early part of the session.

Nugent was a comfortable winner in heat two despite the frigid conditions and she executed another flawless race to finish with the second fastest time overall in 13.35s.

A smiling Oneka Wilson also eased to victory in the fifth and final heat in 13.36s, a time which put her third behind her teammate Nugent and heat three winner Ditaji Kambundji of Switzerland, who clocked the fastest time of 13.30s.

Nugent is the world leader in the event with a personal best of 12.76s but Kambundji, who comes to Nairobi directly from Tokyo where she participated in the Olympic Games, will be the main challenge for the Jamaican pair.

Vascianna was the only male to compete for Jamaica in the sprint hurdles and looked good in winning heat two from lane two in a season's best 13.37s. The Kingston College athlete has had a difficult time with injuries this season but appears to be fit and ready to run.

The semifinals of both the men's and women's sprint hurdles will be run later Friday afternoon.

-Dwayne Richards