Sprinter Julian Forte says he 'almost quit' over failure to medal at Olympics

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaican sprinter Julian Forte showed his vulnerability in an emotional social media post, in which he admitted that he almost ended his athletic career after failing to win a medal in the sprint relay at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Jamaican quartet of Forte, Jhevaughn Minzie, Yohan Blake and Oblique Seville — unchanged from the semi-finals — clocked 37.84 seconds for fifth place, as faulty baton changes foiled any hopes of a surprise medal.

Italy were upset winners with a national record 37.50 seconds, followed by Great Britain- 37.51 seconds, and favourites Canada, settling for third in 37.70 seconds.

The relays were the only chance that Forte had of gaining his first Olympic medal after he failed to advance to the 200m semi-finals this week.

In his emotional post, which he shared to his followers on Twitter and Instagram on Saturday, the 28-year-old said that just the thought of being an Olympian was not enough for him at this stage in his athletic career.

"I thought very hard about quitting last night (Friday). Not trying to sound ungrateful but just being an Olympian isn't nearly enough of an achievement for me. This is my 4th championship going home without a medal," he wrote.

He added: "The emotional pain I felt last night was indescribable as I saw my dream slip right thru [through] my fingers."

Forte, who has a personal best time of 9.91 seconds in the 100m to his credit, questioned whether he was not worthy of a medal at the highest athletic level.

"Am I so unworthy and undeserving of such accomplishments even after training so hard? Is it that this is just not for me?" he asked, noting that there were "so many questions" that he "can't seem to find the answers to".

For the Jamaican, he disclosed that he frankly had grown tired of hearing several "cliche sayings", including "nothing before it's time", "everything happens for a reason", and "your time will come".

"It seems as if my time will never come in this ungrateful sport," he declared.

Despite admitting his feelings of disappointment and pain surrounding the progression of his sprint career, Forte recalled that he has been getting "tremendous" support, even though he admitted that he felt "undeserving" of that support.

Forte, in the meantime, said that his frank disclosures were an insight into what many athletes feel after experiencing disappointment.

"These are just my very human and vulnerable thoughts that I'm choosing to share to maybe shed some light on what a lot of us athletes feel after painful disappointment," he stated.

And amid his own setbacks, Forte, who has been plagued by injuries this season, commended his Jamaican teammates at the Olympics.

"I am extremely proud of my teammates who represented well and secured medals for our country. And I'm especially, especially happy for my friends who have achieved their goals at this championship," he wrote.

The Jamaican ended his post with the words, "The journey continues", an apparent indication that he is not ready to hang up his spikes.

Forte has received great support from several individuals since his post on both Twitter and Instagram.

Former 'Champs' standout athlete, Martin Manley, who ended his 400m career due to injuries, encouraged Forte to "hold your head high".

"You'll remember all this when gih stand proud on that podium," Manley commented on Instagram.

Olympic medallist Warren Weir wrote, "Never lose faith, never lose hope. KEEP pushing, keep up the night, [and] stay hungry. GOD GOT YOU @julianforte."

On Twitter, British triple jumper Nathan Douglas admitted to sharing "familiar thoughts" as Forte.

He elaborated that, "This gig is no joke.”

“Disappointment leads to searching deep within yourself. Asking questions such as 'why not me', especially when you've been professional & diligent. Sometimes, unfortunately, u don't reach ur goals. You have to be content w [with] giving ur best."

Twitter user, @martytynie, said she "really" liked Forte's emotional post, adding that "There's so much strength in vulnerability."