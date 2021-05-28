Squads for 2021 Hero CPL announced

Squads for 2021 Hero CPL announcedFriday, May 28, 2021
|
GROS ISLET, St Lucia — The complete squads for the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) have been confirmed following the player draft.
This year's tournament is scheduled to get underway on August 28 and run until September 19.
According to the CPL, the star-studded line-ups feature the best cricketing talent from across the Caribbean as well as some of the biggest names in international cricket.
It noted, however, that there have been a number of changes to the squads this year as Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo are teaming up at the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots with Sherfane Rutherford joining them. Meanwhile, Keemo Paul has moved to the St Lucia Zouks and Oshane Thomas will now be representing the Barbados Tridents.
The CPL said the overseas signings include Shakib al Hasan, Chris Morris, Faf du Plessis, Matthew Wade, Sandeep Lamichhane and Shoaib Malik. It added that there are spots for exciting Pakistani players Haider Ali, Azam Khan and Usman Qadir and Englishman Samit Patel who will be playing his first Hero CPL.
All 33 matches will be played at Warner Park in St Kitts.
The list of the complete squads follows:
|
Jamaica Tallawahs
|
St Lucia Zouks
|
Trinbago Knight Riders
|
Andre Russell
|
Faf Du Plessis
|
Kieron Pollard
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
Keemo Paul
|
Ravi Rampaul
|
Carlos Brathwaite
|
Wahab Riaz
|
Sunil Narine
|
Rovman Powell
|
Matthew Wade
|
Colin Munro
|
Haider Ali
|
Andre Fletcher
|
Sandeep Lamichhane
|
Chadwick Walton
|
Kesrick Williams
|
Darren Bravo
|
Fidel Edwards
|
Usman Qadir
|
Lendl Simmons
|
Qais Ahmad
|
Samit Patel
|
Khary Pierre
|
Jason Mohammad
|
Obed Mccoy
|
Isuru Udana
|
Migael Pretorius
|
Rahkeem Cornwall
|
Sikandar Raza
|
Kennar Lewis
|
Mark Deyal
|
Anderson Phillip
|
Ibrahim Zadran
|
Roston Chase
|
Denesh Ramdin
|
Veerasammy Permaul
|
Javelle Glen
|
Tion Webster
|
Abhijai Mansingh
|
Keron Cottoy
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Joshua James
|
Jeavor Royal
|
Jayden Seales
|
Kirk Mckenzie
|
Kadeem Alleyne
|
Leonardo Julian
|
Ryan Persaud
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Ali Khan
|
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
|
Barbados Tridents
|
Guyana Amazon Warriors
|
Dwayne Bravo
|
Chris Morris
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Chris Gayle
|
Jason Holder
|
Shoaib Malik
|
Evin Lewis
|
Thisara Perera
|
Imran Tahir
|
Fabian Allen
|
Mohammad Amir
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Rassie Van Der Dussen
|
Johnson Charles
|
Mohammad Hafeez
|
Anrich Nortje
|
Shai Hope
|
Brandon King
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
Oshane Thomas
|
Naveen Ul Haq
|
Sheldon Cottrell
|
Kyle Mayers
|
Romario Shepherd
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
Hayden Walsh Jr
|
Waqar Salamkheil
|
Devon Thomas
|
Azam Khan
|
Chandrapaul Hemraj
|
Rayad Emrit
|
Raymon Reifer
|
Odean Smith
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Justin Greaves
|
Niall Smith
|
Colin Archibald
|
Ashley Nurse
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
Jon-Russ Jaggesar
|
Shafiqullah Ghafari
|
Anthony Bramble
|
Dominic Drakes
|
Nyeem Young
|
Kevin Sinclair
|
Joshua Da Silva
|
Joshua Bishop
|
Ashmead Nedd
|
Mikyle Louis
|
Smit Patel
|
