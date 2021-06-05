St Kitts Nevis to welcome only vaccinated tourists

St Kitts Nevis to welcome only vaccinated touristsSaturday, June 05, 2021
|
BASSETERRE, St Kitts, (CMC) – The government of St Kitts/Nevis has introduced one of the strictest travel protocols due to COVID-19.
According to the St Kitts Tourism Authority, only vaccinated travellers will be welcomed based on a new policy, which requires tourists, including those from the United States be vaccinated with either a two-dose vaccine, like the Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, or AstraZeneca shots, or a single dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson shot.
Travellers must also wait at least two weeks after their final dose before coming to the islands.
However, unvaccinated children under 18 who travel with fully vaccinated parents or guardians are exempt from the requirement.
In addition to proof of vaccination, travellers must submit a negative COVID-19 PCR test from an approved lab taken within 72 hours before travelling.
The tourism authority also said that the visitors will then have to book a stay at one of several “Travel Approved” hotels, and “Vacation in Place” for at least a week. While at the hotel, tourists can move freely throughout the property and use all the amenities.
With this latest move, St Kitts/Nevis joins destinations welcoming vaccinated tourists throughout the world, including several in the Caribbean such as the Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands.
Throughout the pandemic, the twin island federation has seen 74 infections and no coronavirus-related deaths.
