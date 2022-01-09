St. Vincent and the Grenadines granted permission to export medical cannabis

St. Vincent and the Grenadines granted permission to export medical cannabisSunday, January 09, 2022
|
KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent (CMC) – St. Vincent and the Grenadines is now the first member state of the sub-regional grouping – the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to be granted permission for the export of medicinal cannabis.
On Friday, the government announced that the island would export its first shipment of medicinal cannabis to Europe. The announcement follows the recent approval of the first export certificate for medicinal cannabis.
The export permission was granted to Caribbean Cannabis Company.
The company already has several products marketed locally and has worked with traditional cultivators in building out their supply chain.
The granting of permission to export came after an import certificate was issued by the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices for the product to legally enter Germany.
According to Agriculture Minister Saboto Caesar, the jurisdiction has worked over the last three years with international agencies, friendly governments and local public and private sector stakeholders, to make this a reality.
“St Vincent and the Grenadines is ready for global business in the Medicinal Wellness Industry Space. We invite the world to participate! SVG has opened a significant global opportunity for collaboration among member states of the OECS wishing to participate in the international medical cannabis industry,” Caesar said.
“I, therefore, invite all member states of the OECS with the established medicinal cannabis policy frameworks to join forces for the sustainable development of what can become a world competitive sub-regional medicinal wellness ecosystem,” the Agriculture Minister added.
The government has also announced that it is also working to establish a diversified medicinal wellness platform that will include traditional medicines, and the emerging psychedelics doctor-assisted treatment initiative.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy