St Andrew businessman, wife to return to court in March on fraud charges

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Corporate Area businessman John Levy and his spouse, Donna, are to return to the Kingston Parish Court on March 21 this year to answer to fraud charges.

The husband and wife duo, accused of fraud in connection with the alleged illegal transfer of the ownership of an Izuzu truck, are being represented by attorney Christopher Townsend.

A statement from the JCF last month disclosed that John Levy is charged with forgery, fraud as a director, conspiracy to defraud, simple larceny, and creating public mischief.

Donna Levy is accused of conspiracy to defraud and receiving stolen property.

The spouses, who were arrested by detectives from the Ppolice fraud squad on December 20 last year, had their bails extended when they appeared in court on Thursday morning.

They have denied criminal conduct.