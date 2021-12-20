St Andrew businessman and spouse charged with fraud

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Investigators from the Fraud Squad at the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Investigations Branch (CTOC) have arrested and charged a St Andrew businessman and his spouse with several fraud related charges.

They have been identified as 59-year-old John Levy and 56-year-old Donna Levy. John was charged with forgery, fraud as a director, conspiracy to defraud, simple larceny, and creating public mischief.

Meanwhile his wife, Donna, was charged with conspiracy to defraud and receiving stolen property.

Both were charged on Monday, December 20.