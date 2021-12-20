St Andrew businessman and spouse charged with fraud

St Andrew businessman and spouse charged with fraudMonday, December 20, 2021
|
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Investigators from the Fraud Squad at the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Investigations Branch (CTOC) have arrested and charged a St Andrew businessman and his spouse with several fraud related charges.
They have been identified as 59-year-old John Levy and 56-year-old Donna Levy. John was charged with forgery, fraud as a director, conspiracy to defraud, simple larceny, and creating public mischief.
Meanwhile his wife, Donna, was charged with conspiracy to defraud and receiving stolen property.
Both were charged on Monday, December 20.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy