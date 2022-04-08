St Andrew man arrested following firearm seizure

St Andrew man arrested following firearm seizureFriday, April 08, 2022
ST ANDREW, Jamaica – A man was arrested following a firearm seizure in Gouldbourne district, Lawrence Tavern, St Andrew on Thursday, April 7.
Reports from the Lawrence Tavern Police are that about 11:00 pm the suspect had an argument with a woman; when he pulled a firearm and fired several shots in her direction. An investigation was launched and the premises of the suspect were searched. One .38 Revolver with three rounds of ammunition was found inside the house.
He was arrested, however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.
