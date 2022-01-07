St Andrew man charged after shootout with cops

St Andrew man charged after shootout with copsFriday, January 07, 2022
ST ANDREW, Jamaica— Twenty-six-year-old Christopher Francis otherwise called 'Bird', a mason of Belvedere, Red Hills, St Andrew was charged with breaches of the Firearm Act following an incident in Gutsman district, Red Hills in the parish on Friday, December 24, 2021.
Francis was charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and assault at common-law.
Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that about 9:30 pm, Francis was approached by the police when he opened gunfire at them. The lawmen returned the fire, resulting in Francis being shot. He was assisted to the hospital where he was treated.
Francis was later charged. His court date is being finalised.
