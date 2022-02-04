St Andrew man pleads guilty to cocaine possession
-To be tried on other chargesFriday, February 04, 2022
|
ST ANDREW, Jamaica - A St Andrew man held with more than $3 million and a quantity of cocaine pleaded guilty on a charge when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday.
Marvin Okar Locke, 47, a painter from Drumblair Mansion, was, however, remanded to stand trial after also pleading not guilty to other charges.
Locke, who was detained after he was held with the drugs and US and Jamaican currencies during a police operation, was charged with possession of, dealing in cocaine as well as possession of criminal property.
He pleaded guilty to possession and will be tried on the other charges on February 21, 2022.
Court documents allege that detectives from the Narcotics Division raided an apartment occupied by Locke resulting in the seizure of 4.73 oz of cocaine, J$3,750,000, and US$450.
The cocaine seized has a street value of J$335,000. Following investigations into the seizures, Locke was charged.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy