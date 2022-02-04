St Andrew man pleads guilty to cocaine possession

ST ANDREW, Jamaica - A St Andrew man held with more than $3 million and a quantity of cocaine pleaded guilty on a charge when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday.



Marvin Okar Locke, 47, a painter from Drumblair Mansion, was, however, remanded to stand trial after also pleading not guilty to other charges.



Locke, who was detained after he was held with the drugs and US and Jamaican currencies during a police operation, was charged with possession of, dealing in cocaine as well as possession of criminal property.



He pleaded guilty to possession and will be tried on the other charges on February 21, 2022.



Court documents allege that detectives from the Narcotics Division raided an apartment occupied by Locke resulting in the seizure of 4.73 oz of cocaine, J$3,750,000, and US$450.



The cocaine seized has a street value of J$335,000. Following investigations into the seizures, Locke was charged.