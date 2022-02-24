St Andrew teen missing

ST Andrew, Jamaica - Fifteen -year-old Timmera Cargill of Constant Spring Road, St Andrew has been missing since Wednesday, February 23.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres (five-feet five-inches) tall.

Reports from the Constant Spring police are that about 2:30 pm, Timmera was last seen at home dressed in a black track suit with pink stripes in the side seams. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Timmera Cargill is being asked to contact the Constant Spring police at 876-924-1421, 119 or Hear the Children's Cry 929-0431, 294-8124, 294-8124, 294-8125, 822-0483.