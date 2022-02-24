St Andrew teen missing

St Andrew teen missingThursday, February 24, 2022
|
ST Andrew, Jamaica - Fifteen -year-old Timmera Cargill of Constant Spring Road, St Andrew has been missing since Wednesday, February 23.
She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres (five-feet five-inches) tall.
Reports from the Constant Spring police are that about 2:30 pm, Timmera was last seen at home dressed in a black track suit with pink stripes in the side seams. She has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Timmera Cargill is being asked to contact the Constant Spring police at 876-924-1421, 119 or Hear the Children's Cry 929-0431, 294-8124, 294-8124, 294-8125, 822-0483.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy