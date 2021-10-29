St Ann Municipal Corporation, TPDCo say unchecked horseback riding in the parish has been addressed

ST ANN, Jamaica- The St Ann Municipal Corporation and the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) say they have addressed the issue of unchecked horseback riding in Mammee Bay, St Ann.

In a release on Friday, the entities revealed that they have now taken a proactive approach “in the interest of motorists” and all those who have been affected by “having horses roaming recklessly” on the main road and endangering lives.

Mayor of St Ann's Bay, Councillor Sydney Stewart, said the St Ann Municipality was forced to get involved following repeated complaints from residents and motorists about what was happening with the horses on “one of the busiest stretches of road” in the garden parish.

“Following a spate of accidents [over the years] along the busy roadway between the towns of St Ann's Bay and Ocho Rios , the St Ann Municipality has been forced into action,” he said.

Making it clear that the municipality and other government bodies are not against people trying to earn a living, Mayor Stewart said the latter has to be done “in a lawful way and not in a manner that could endanger lives”.

He went on to reveal that the municipality, and TPDCo, has identified a piece of land in Seville, St Ann, to house the horses, where they no longer have to traverse the main road to go on tours.

The St Ann police are also involved as it relates to enforcement.

Maureen Simmonds, president of the newly formed Mammee Bay and Steer Town Citizens' Association said she was happy to hear that the problem has been rectified and that the horses have been taken off the road.