St Ann Parish Court likely to be disrupted after judge tests positive for COVID

St Ann Parish Court likely to be disrupted after judge tests positive for COVIDTuesday, January 25, 2022
|
ST ANN, Jamaica — Proceedings at the St Ann Parish Court could be disrupted for the remainder of the week as a parish judge is now in quarantine after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
The judge is, however, expected to hear cases via video link on Tuesday.
Due to the likely disruptions caused by the developments, attorneys attending the parish court in St Ann's Bay were being advised to contact the court in relation to their matters.
It is unclear whether sittings of the St Ann Circuit Court, which are also being held at the St Ann's Bay courthouse, will be affected by the developments at the lower court.
The Hilary term of the St Ann Court began last Monday with High Court judge Justice Chester Stamp presiding over proceedings there.
Meanwhile, matters to be heard at the Claremont outstation of the St Ann Parish Court will proceed, sources advised.
