St Ann Parish court, Brown's Town outstation closed today due to COVID

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Judiciary of the Jamaica wishes to advise the public that the St Ann Parish Court and its Brown's Town outstation will be closed today due to COVID-19.

Further information on reopening will be provided in the coming days.

Matters that were scheduled to be heard on today and tomorrow, including matters before the Circuit Court, will be adjourned and new dates assigned.

Beneficiaries of maintenance monies who still receive their payments via cheques will be able to collect their cheques on Friday at the Brown's Town outstation. However, they are being encouraged to sign up with the cash card or direct deposit systems to receive funds electronically. Persons can sign up for either of these facilities at the court office.

For further information, members of the public are encouraged to contact the Court Administration Division (CAD) at 876-754-8337 or visit our websites at www.cad.gov.jm and www.parishcourt.gov.jm.