St Ann cop charged with assault after allegedly breaking taxi operator's jaw

St Ann cop charged with assault after allegedly breaking taxi operator's jawFriday, October 08, 2021
|
ST ANN, Jamaica – Police constable Richard Plummer has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm after he allegedly left a taxi operator with a broken jaw four years ago.
Plummer appeared before the St Ann Parish Court on Thursday by way of a summons to answer to the charge.
According to a statement from the Independent Commissions of Investigations (INDECOM), "the complainant was [allegedly] struck by the police officer, and taken into police custody without receiving medical attention."
The incident occurred in the vicinity of the St Ann's Bay Police Station on July 18, 2017.
The complainant was subsequently diagnosed with a broken jawbone.
The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions later ruled that Plummer should be charged.
The case has been set for mention on November 25, 2021, for Plummer to settle his legal representation.
