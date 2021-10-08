St Ann farmer charged with assault at common law

St Ann farmer charged with assault at common lawFriday, October 08, 2021
|
ST ANN, Jamaica— A St Ann farmer is now facing multiple charges after he reportedly used a gun to threaten a woman during an argument on Saturday, August 28.
The police say that 33-year-old Leslie Ennis, of Cowley district in the parish, has been charged with assault at common-law and illegal possession of firearm following the incident.
It is reported that about 4:14 pm, Ennis and a woman got into an argument during which Ennis allegedly pointed a firearm at the woman and threatened to shoot her.
The matter was reported to the police and an investigation launched.
Ennis was arrested on Thursday and charged after an interview in the presence of his attorney.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy