St Ann farmer charged with assault at common law

ST ANN, Jamaica— A St Ann farmer is now facing multiple charges after he reportedly used a gun to threaten a woman during an argument on Saturday, August 28.

The police say that 33-year-old Leslie Ennis, of Cowley district in the parish, has been charged with assault at common-law and illegal possession of firearm following the incident.

It is reported that about 4:14 pm, Ennis and a woman got into an argument during which Ennis allegedly pointed a firearm at the woman and threatened to shoot her.

The matter was reported to the police and an investigation launched.

Ennis was arrested on Thursday and charged after an interview in the presence of his attorney.