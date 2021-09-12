St Ann man charged with mother's murder

ST ANN, Jamaica — A man has been charged with murder in relation to the death of his mother at their Benin district, St Ann home on Wednesday, July 28.

Charged is 25-year-old Daniel Campbell.

Reports from the St Ann's Bay Police are that about 9:00 pm, Campbell and his mother, 60-year-old Glascora Campbell, had an altercation when he allegedly used a stone to hit his mother on the head.

The police were alerted and the mother was taken to the hospital where she succumbed on Monday, August 2.

On Friday, September 10, a post mortem was conducted on the body of the now deceased which confirmed the cause of death and Campbell was formally charged for the offence.

His court date has not been finalised.