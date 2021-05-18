St Ann man charged with murder

ST ANN, Jamaica— The St Ann Police have arrested and charged 28-year-old Devar Hickey, otherwise called, 'Orane' and 'Etty' of Roaring River, Steer Town in the parish in connection with the shooting death of a man in his community on Thursday, May 6.

Dead is 40-year-old Oswald Smith, a boat captain of the same community.

Reports are that about 7:00 pm Hickey, who was armed with a firearm, allegedly attacked Smith and shot him while he sat on a wall at his gate.

The matter was reported to the Police. Hickey was apprehended and subsequently charged after an interview. He was charged with murder and breaches of the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transactions) (Special Provisions) Act.