St Ann man held with homemade firearm

ST ANN, Jamaica— A St Ann man was arrested on Monday after he was found with a homemade firearm along the Edge Hill main road in the parish.

The police said that a team was on patrol in the area shortly after 3:00 pm, when the man was seen acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

He was accosted, searched and the firearm was taken from him.

The police said his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.