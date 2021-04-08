St Ann man missing since March

ST ANN, Jamaica — Twenty-four-year-old Javaughni Bent, otherwise called 'Gringo', of Wild Cane, Cave Valley, St Ann has been missing since March 23.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and about 180 centimetres (5 feet 11 inches) tall and sports a cornrow hairstyle.

Reports from the Cave Valley Police are that Bent was last seen leaving home. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Javaughni Bent is being asked to contact the Cave Valley Police at 876-503-1111, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.