St Ann pastor, congregants to pay large fines for DRMA breaches

St Ann pastor, congregants to pay large fines for DRMA breachesWednesday, May 05, 2021
|
ST ANN, Jamaica — Three people, who appeared in the St Ann Parish Court for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA), were slapped with large fines after pleading guilty in court on Tuesday, May 4.
They are Christine McLean, Phillipa Gordon and Winston McKay, who were arrested at a church in Windsor, St Ann on Tuesday, March 2, the police said.
McLean, who is the pastor of the church, was fined a total of $315,000 inclusive of $150,000 for failing to wear a mask in a public place and $15,000 for disorderly conduct.
Meanwhile, Gordon was fined a total of $300,000 inclusive of $150,000 for failing to wear a mask in a public place and McKay was fined a total of $300,000 inclusive of $150,000 for failing to wear a mask in a public place.
The judge ordered that the fines be paid within two months or they will face six months imprisonment, the police said.
The police continued to encourage the public to adhere to all restrictions and measures put in place under the Disaster Risk Management Act, to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
