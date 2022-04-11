WATCH: St Ann protestors vow to keep blocking roads

WATCH: St Ann protestors vow to keep blocking roadsMonday, April 11, 2022
|
ST ANN, Jamaica— The police are keeping a watchful eye on protestors who blocked the Brown's Town main road from midnight on Sunday to call attention to what they say are deplorable roads.
Lawmen said they were alerted to the impassable roads about 2:30 am on Monday. They have managed to clear some of the debris and traffic is once again flowing.
The protestors included taxi and bus operators who have withdrawn their services.
One taxi driver, Wayne, told OBSERVER ONLINE that as a driver for 13 years he is fed up with the road condition.
“When we don't have near accidents, we are damaging our vehicles badly. Every week we have to be under the vehicle doing repair work and it is very costly and then you have the examiner coming out to see to it that our vehicles are in tip top condition which is totally impossible and we tired of it,” he said.
They have vowed to keep blocking the road until they hear of a plan to have it fixed.
Akera Davis
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy