WATCH: St Ann protestors vow to keep blocking roads

ST ANN, Jamaica— The police are keeping a watchful eye on protestors who blocked the Brown's Town main road from midnight on Sunday to call attention to what they say are deplorable roads.

Lawmen said they were alerted to the impassable roads about 2:30 am on Monday. They have managed to clear some of the debris and traffic is once again flowing.

The protestors included taxi and bus operators who have withdrawn their services.

One taxi driver, Wayne, told OBSERVER ONLINE that as a driver for 13 years he is fed up with the road condition.

“When we don't have near accidents, we are damaging our vehicles badly. Every week we have to be under the vehicle doing repair work and it is very costly and then you have the examiner coming out to see to it that our vehicles are in tip top condition which is totally impossible and we tired of it,” he said.

They have vowed to keep blocking the road until they hear of a plan to have it fixed.

Akera Davis