St Ann rocked by killing of community stalwart

FORT GEORGE, St Ann— This rural community located near the border of St Ann and Clarendon was jolted Thursday evening by the grisly murder of a 55-year-old community stalwart, Oakley Atkinson-Pryce, better known as 'Mamma'.

Her mutilated body was found naked lying face-down in blood on the floor of her house.

Area residents said Atkinson-Pryce was staying alone at her home in the usually peaceful community because the son who lived with her is now abroad on the farm work programme.

No house is located near hers.

The front grille of her concrete dwelling was found locked, fuelling speculation that the killer perhaps gained entry through the back door.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's officers, who are still investigating, were at the crime scene up to late Thursday night. They confirmed the murder and the victim's identity, but said they did not have the details readily available.

A Fort George resident told OBSERVER ONLINE that, throughout Thursday, various individuals went to Atkinson-Pryce's home and called her, but they left after getting no reply.

"Her son [who is on the farm work programme] was trying to get her on the phone from [Thursday] morning and couldn't get to her," the resident said.

He further stated that the son eventually contacted another resident of the community, and that resident went to the house to make checks. That's when the body was found.

"Mamma was a nice person. Everybody weak out right now. Mi can't understand why that happen to her," a male resident said.

One of Atkinson-Pryce's nieces, who asked that her name be withheld, spoke glowingly of her late relative. "My aunt was kind and loving. She would give away her house to strangers if it came to the test. She is never sad; she is always smiling," the niece added.

Atkinson-Pryce, who is said to be active in church, has four children.

