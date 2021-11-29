St Ann teen charged with larceny of US$3000

ST ANN, Jamaica— A St Ann teenager was arrested and charged with house breaking and larceny following an incident at his home in Lower Buxton, Browns Town, on Sunday, November 14.

The police said that about 6:30 pm, the fifteen-year-old forced open a bedroom window where he gained entry and stole US$3000.

He was later arrested and charged based on a caution statement confessing to the crime.

His court date is being finalised.