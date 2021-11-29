St Ann teen charged with larceny of US$3000

St Ann teen charged with larceny of US$3000Monday, November 29, 2021
|
ST ANN, Jamaica— A St Ann teenager was arrested and charged with house breaking and larceny following an incident at his home in Lower Buxton, Browns Town, on Sunday, November 14.
The police said that about 6:30 pm, the fifteen-year-old forced open a bedroom window where he gained entry and stole US$3000.
He was later arrested and charged based on a caution statement confessing to the crime.
His court date is being finalised.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy