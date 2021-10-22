St Ann teen gets over three years in prison for illegal firearm

ST ANN, Jamaica — A teenager who pleaded guilty to illegal possession of firearm and ammunition was on Friday sentenced to three years and two months in prison when he appeared before the St Ann Circuit Court.

Nicholas McNamee, 18, who is from Drax Hall Country Club in St Ann, was sentenced to three years and two months on one count of illegal possession of firearm and two years each on two counts of illegal possession of ammunition.

High Court judge, Justice Andrea Pettigrew-Collins, ordered the sentences to run concurrently.

McNamee was arrested following an operation along Newlin Street in Ocho Rios on February 5 of this year.

Police reports are that about 4:45 pm, an operation was conducted, during which an Axio motorcar in which McNamee and another male teen were travelling was stopped and searched.

A 9mm pistol, with a magazine containing fifteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was found, a police report said at the time.

It is understood that a subsequent search was conducted at McNamee's home which resulted in the seizure of more ammunition.

McNamee, his mother and another teen were subsequently arrested and charged.

The prosecution, however, offered no evidence against the convict's mother and the other teenager, resulting in them being freed.