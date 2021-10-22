St Ann teen gets over three years in prison for illegal firearm

St Ann teen gets over three years in prison for illegal firearmFriday, October 22, 2021
|
ST ANN, Jamaica — A teenager who pleaded guilty to illegal possession of firearm and ammunition was on Friday sentenced to three years and two months in prison when he appeared before the St Ann Circuit Court.
Nicholas McNamee, 18, who is from Drax Hall Country Club in St Ann, was sentenced to three years and two months on one count of illegal possession of firearm and two years each on two counts of illegal possession of ammunition.
High Court judge, Justice Andrea Pettigrew-Collins, ordered the sentences to run concurrently.
McNamee was arrested following an operation along Newlin Street in Ocho Rios on February 5 of this year.
Police reports are that about 4:45 pm, an operation was conducted, during which an Axio motorcar in which McNamee and another male teen were travelling was stopped and searched.
A 9mm pistol, with a magazine containing fifteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was found, a police report said at the time.
It is understood that a subsequent search was conducted at McNamee's home which resulted in the seizure of more ammunition.
McNamee, his mother and another teen were subsequently arrested and charged.
The prosecution, however, offered no evidence against the convict's mother and the other teenager, resulting in them being freed.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy