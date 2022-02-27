St Ann wanted man captured

The police are reporting that Chinloy Spencer, one of several men who were listed on Jamaica's most wanted list, was captured in Trycee District, Claremont St Ann Sunday morning.

Spencer otherwise, called 'Todo', was wanted for a murder he committed in a section of Days Mountain, St Mary.

Reports from Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell, head of the St Ann Police Division is that lawmen were carrying out a special operation in the area where they found Spencer and another man.

They were both taken into custody without resistance.

“We have arrested a number of wanted persons in border division since the year start. There is no place for hiding in St Ann for any criminal, so if they venture in the parish they will be caught,” Powell noted.

-Akera Davis