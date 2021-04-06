St Ann's Bay Hospital asks for time to probe allegations

ST ANN, Jamaica— CEO of the St Ann's Bay Hospital Dennis Morgan has asked family members of Beatrice "Chumin" Francis for more time to complete an internal investigation launched after relatives expressed concern about the level of care provided to Francis, who died at the facility.

“Once you make these complaints, allow us sufficient time to do our investigation. After you are presented with [the results of] this investigation, you can do whatever you want if you're not satisfied,” Morgan told Observer Online today. He also clarified that the April 6 deadline mentioned in emails referred to an internal report and was not an indication that the hospital would be ready to provide its findings today.

“The director of nursing services sent a senior nurse to investigate the matter and will provide her [the director of nursing] with a response by the 6th, not the family,” Morgan explained.

Family members have agreed to wait for the outcome of the probe.

In a three-page letter sent to the media yesterday, Francis' niece Sacha Dayes expressed concern about the care provided to her aunt and demanded to be told what caused her death on March 25. According to Dayes, Francis was hospitalised on February 13 and diagnosed as having suffered from a double stroke. She also said efforts to have Francis transferred to another facility, because of concerns about the level of care provided, were unsuccessful.

“[Hospital doctors and administrators] told us the transfer has to be signed by one of her kids and that she was too weak to take the journey. Her children and most of her family are in the UK and were unable to travel to Jamaica to be by her side because of pandemic travel restrictions. Her sister was scheduled to come back to Jamaica from the US Sunday the 28th to facilitate her transfer,” she said.

But the hospital CEO has defended the steps taken by his colleagues.

“I went to the hospital administrator and asked if they impeded the delivery of care. We couldn't have given her a hard time if the patient wants to be transferred. If you want to transfer someone, their condition has to allow for them to leave the hospital,” he said. “I would not discourage anyone from making their complaints. We will investigate and where there is merit [their areas of concern] will be dealt with accordingly, and if there are gaps we use them to improve ourselves.”

He also added that efforts to expedite the death certificate, after Dayes took him up on the offer on April 1, are ongoing after being interrupted because of the Easter holiday.

Donicka Robinson