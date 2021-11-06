St Catherine Custos launches counselling, mentorship programme

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica - Residents of St Catherine are set to benefit from a counselling and mentorship programme instituted by Custos of the parish, Icylin Golding.

The programme will also be facilitated by Justices of the Peace (JPs).

According to a release, the community support programme is set to be held every Thursday for four hours, at the 15 East Street offices of the Custos, in Old Harbour. The Custos said it is geared towards ensuring that community persons, especially students, can get much-needed support.

“We have mentorship, and we have quick access for signing documents, because sometimes persons are at the banks, and they need a document to be signed. We check out how the students are connecting, especially at this time and we are reaching out. We look at the needs of the community and work with it."

Custos Golding further added that in a recent walk through with the police in the Old Harbour Bay community, it was discovered that students, although having computer devices, were not attending online classes. She said since then, her team has made several other visits in a bid to ensure that students are "off the streets" and connected to classes.

To expand the outreach programme Golding revealed that her team plans to use the skills and services of retired teachers and young people who want to help their community. She also added that JPs have been sponsoring care packages for selected communities, and an audit is being carried out to ascertain where the greatest needs are.

The audit is being supported by 11 zone leaders with input from political representatives. The Custos, who is Chairman of the Old Harbour High School, said she wants to see more involvement of community persons in the running of schools, as the educational institutions are imparting more than what comes from textbooks.

“Most teachers have to be mothers and fathers, the schools are doing much more than academics,” she said.