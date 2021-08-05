St Catherine Health Department warns against eating fish from Rio Cobre area

St Catherine Health Department warns against eating fish from Rio Cobre areaThursday, August 05, 2021
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The St Catherine Health Department is warning people to be careful where they purchase fish, adding that fish from the Rio Cobre area should not be eaten following a release of industrial waste into tributaries connected to the river on Sunday.
The health department said the discharge reached and contaminated the Rio Cobre River and different types of dead fishes have been seen floating in the river at different sections in the water including at Kent Village, Flat Bridge, Damhead and other points along the river.
It has been reported that dead fish have also been seen in the canal at Rivoli and other areas in Spanish Town.
The agency also advised that it is unsafe to consume water for domestic purposes from the area.
The National Water Commission and National Irrigation Commission have reportedly closed their intakes so that the contaminated water has not been received.
The health department said it will continue to monitor the situation and advise the public when clean-up and remedial work at the river have been completed and when it is safe to utilise the water and consume fish from the area.
