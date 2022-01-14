St Catherine High advance to Walker Cup final

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Defending champions St Catherine High survived a dramatic penalty shoot-out to continue the defence of the ISSA Walker Cup knock-out title to beat Excelsior High 2-1 after playing out a 1-1 draw in the semi-final at the stadium east field Friday.

The teams combined to miss the first seven attempts before Nickyle Ellis scored the first penalty on St Catherine's fourth kick.

Jevaughnie Simms levelled the scores for Excelsior High before Jevin Parkinson, who came off the bench, scored the winner.

In regulation time, Excelsior took the lead in the 37th minute thanks to an own goal from Joshua Seivwright before Ellis pulled St Catherine High level with a sweetly struck volley from just outside the area.

St Catherine High will meet first time finalists Mona High in the January 22 final after the Craig Butler coached team swamped Kingston Technical 5-0 in the first semi-final.

Romarion Thomas scored a first half brace to lead Mona to their big win while Robino Gordon, Keneldo Brown and Damon Whitfield added goals in the second half.

- Paul A Reid