St Catherine High retains Walker Cup after 1-0 win over Kingston Tech

St Catherine High retains Walker Cup after 1-0 win over Kingston TechSaturday, January 22, 2022
|
St Catherine High retained their ISSA Walker Cup Knock-out title after edging a gallant Kingston Technical High 1-0 in the final played at the stadium east field on Saturday.
Dillion Richards came off the bench to score the winner in the 89th minute after St Catherine High dominated the game but failed to score, hitting the 'woodwork' on at least three occasions over the 90 minutes.
It was the third Walker Cup win for St Catherine High's coach Anthony Patrick who was also at the helm when they won it for the first time in 2019.
St Catherine had the best chances to score but were wayward in their finishing, letting Kingston Technical off the hook several times.
With time running out and the game appeared to be heading to penalty kicks, Richards was well placed to head a cross from Nickyle Ellis into the goal.
St Catherine High had booked their spot in the final after 2-1 penalty kicks win over Excelsior High in the semi-finals while Kingston Technical had advanced after Mona High was disqualified after they were found to have used two ineligible players in their 5-0 semi-finals win.
-Paul A Reid
