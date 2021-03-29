St Catherine Parish Court, Portmore outstation closed for deep cleaning

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – The St Catherine Parish Court and its Portmore outstation will be closed tomorrow to facilitate deep cleaning of the buildings. They will reopen on Wednesday.

The Old Harbour outstation of the St Catherine Parish Court remains open. Therefore, people with matters at the Old Harbour outstation should proceed to court as scheduled.

The judiciary apologises for the inconvenience caused by the closure.

For further information, members of the public are encouraged to contact the Court Administration Division (CAD) at 876-754-8337 or toll free at 888-429-5269 or visit the websites at www.cad.gov.jm and www.parishcourt.gov.jm.