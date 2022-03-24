St Catherine South police list eight persons of interest

St Catherine South police list eight persons of interestThursday, March 24, 2022
|
The St Catherine South Police have listed eight men as persons of interest.
Police detectives believe the men may be able to assist with their investigations into several incidents in the division.
They are:
- Sanjay Dixon, otherwise called 'Sadikie Blacks' and 'Blackman'
- Demitri Morgan, otherwise called 'Box Head'
- Rohan Brown, who also goes by the name Richard William, otherwise called 'Techa', 'Addi', 'Troy'
- Anthony Brown, otherwise called 'Big Red'
- Mark Perry, otherwise called 'Sharky'
- Noah, otherwise called 'Badderboom'
Men known only as:
- 'Week Smoker'
- 'Max'
They are being asked to report to the Greater Portmore Criminal Investigation Branch by midday, Thursday, March 24.
Anyone knowing their whereabouts is asked to call the Greater Portmore Police at 876-949-8403, 119 police emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.
